Gov. Mike Pence, Trump's VP running mate, holds town hall meeting in Perry, Ga.

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence poses for a picture after talking to a crowd of about 300 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence signs autographs after a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence greets Georgians after a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
Watchful Secret Servicemen keep on guard as Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence greets Georgians after a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
In front of crates of peaches and a big tractor, Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence makes a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
In front of crates of peaches, a big tractor, and former Gov. Sonny Perdue, Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence makes a speech to about 300 supporters at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence shrugs his shoulders saying he couldn’t remember how many contenders Donald Trump beat back in the primaries, adding there was only one opponent now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
When given an opportunity to ask questions of Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence, nobody asked how the meeting with Erick Erickson went at the airport in Macon.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence brought supporters to their feet several times during a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon — and among those was former Gov. Sonny Perdue (right).
A crowd of about 300 people applaud Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence during a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon.
Standing behind Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence during a speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry Monday afternoon was a group of mostly enthusiastic sign holders.
Newsphotographers were given a choice of two platforms to view Mike Pence’s speech at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence arrives at Middle Georgia Regional Airport where he and his entourage went to a secure location at the terminal and met with conservative columnist Erick Erickson before heading to a rally in Perry.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence arrives in Macon Monday where he met with conservative columnist Erick Erickson before heading to Perry and a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
Former Gov. Sonny Perdue, left, and his wife, Mary introduce Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence and his wife at a rally in Perry Monday afternoon.
Conservative columnist Erick Erickson arrives at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport terminal Monday for what he called a “secret meeting” with vice presidential candidate Mike Pence. Secret servicemen escorted the candidate to “a safe room” inside the terminal after he landed shorty after noon.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Former Gov. Sonny Perdue, his wife Mary, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and his wife Karen wait for applause to die down after being introduced to the crowd. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and his wife Karen, take the stage. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Former Gov. Sonny Perdue and his wife Mary introduce Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Loganville Council member Rey Martinez warms up the crowd before Indiana Gov. Mike Pence takes the stage. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
A beauty queen sings the National Anthem before Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence answers questions from the crowd. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence takes questions from the crowd. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Former Governor Sonny Perdue answers questions from the media before the Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks to the crowd. Pence, presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, held a town hall meeting at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Ga.
Souvenir salesman Bobby Vasquez sells T-shirts and buttons before the doors to open to the public at the Mike Pence town hall meeting in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
Souvenir salesman Bobby Vasquez sells T-shirts and buttons before the doors to open to the public at the Mike Pence town hall meeting in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
