August 28, 2016 10:15 PM

Maine state senator: Censure may be in order for governor

The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Maine state senator says legislative leaders are considering whether to hold a special session to censure the governor following recent controversial remarks.

Republican Sen. Amy Volk told her constituents in a locked Facebook post Sunday, quoted online by the Portland (Maine) Press Herald, that she shares their “deep concerns” regarding Gov. Paul LePage’s behavior.

During a town hall meeting Aug. 24 in North Berwick, the Republican governor said he keeps a three-ringed binder of photos from drug busts, and that 90 percent of the suspects are black or Hispanic.

The following day, LePage left an obscenity-laced phone message for Democratic state Rep. Drew Gattine, who the governor says called him a racist. LePage later told reporters that he wished he could point a gun between Gattine’s eyes.

Volk says “things definitely appear to be out of control.” “Some sort of censure would seem appropriate and I would welcome the ability to go on the record with a vote,” she wrote.

