Analyst in Macon: Presidential race is strangest ever

Two well-respected national political analysts made spirited presentations in Macon on Tuesday about who they think would win the November presidential election and why.
Also, U.S. congressmen from Georgia touted the benefits of doing business in the Peach State and talked about what the federal leaders would likely be facing this fall.
The comments were made during the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Congressional Luncheon at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center, which attracted about 800 business leaders and elected officials from across the state.
“It goes without saying, this is the strangest presidential election ever,” said political analyst Charlie Cook, editor and publisher of The Cook Political Report.
Cook and fellow political analyst Stu Rothenberg, founder of the Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report, were pretty much in agreement about the upcoming presidential election and the race to the White House by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
“We’ve got two of the most widely disliked nominees in American political history,” Cook said. “Just think about how many people are going to be voting for someone they dislike. … Each one has such high negatives. … So I don’t think either one of them are capable of winning by a big margin. There are just too many people who hate them. So we are left in a weird place.”
For anyone looking at polls to try to figure out what voters think about the election, Cook said they should not “cherry pick polls” but look at the averages of several polls.
Rothenberg said they base their political analysis on several polls, interview the candidates and evaluate the current political cycle.
“We’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “It’s not about who we like or who we want to win. … Personally, I would prefer neither of them.”
Cook said that since the conventions “things have stabilized to a point.”
“I think we will see Clinton win … by close to 3.8 or 3.9 percentage points,” he said.
If the Republicans had nominated “someone fairly innocuous” like John Kasich, Cook said, Clinton could be beat.
We’ve got two of the most widely disliked nominees in American political history. Just think about how many people are going to be voting for someone they dislike.Charlie Cook, political analyst
Rothenberg said there was a lot of pent up demand for change, a lot of frustration, so the environment was ripe for the Republicans to nominate someone who said they could make changes.
“But then Republicans did something clinically insane,” he said. “Instead of having the establishment versus the conservative they were supposed to have … Donald Trump parachutes from the planet Zircon to become the Republican candidate.
“I believe the race is over and I believe (Clinton) is headed for a victory. I believe it’s a comfortable victory. Whether it will be four point or nine points, I don’t know.”
Rothenberg said he didn’t think many people will change their minds before November, barring an international or economic crisis. He said Clinton has been under a microscope too long and that people probably wouldn’t go from hating her to liking her no matter how many more emails are discovered.
“Does anyone here think Donald Trump is going to reinvent himself for the fourth, or fifth, or seventh or ninth time, and someone is going to say, ‘Oh, he’s not so bad,’ ” Rothenberg said. “If he wakes up tomorrow and tells you he’s a conservative, or he’s not a conservative, are you going to believe him? Do you have any idea where he stands on issues?”
So, the Republican party is set have “a significant number of Republican defectors,” Rothenberg said. “Donald Trump is doing well with whites, but he just not doing well with anyone else. ... They are not making enough old, white voters for Donald Trump to win. I just don’t see where the math adds up. ... I see a bigger win for Clinton than (Cook) does, but not by much.”
The analysts were asked by someone in the audience what were the odds that Trump would release his tax return and Clinton would release transcripts of her paid speeches.
“Zero and zero,” they said.
Senators talk about businesses, federal government
On a brighter note, U.S. Sen. David Perdue said he was “very optimistic” about the future.
“We have to be — We have been given so many God-given blessings,” he said. “The purpose of this meeting today is to talk about ways to keep businesses thriving and growing.”
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson talked about how the federal government could learn something from the state of Georgia.
“In the last 18 months, … Georgia’s existing businesses, or new businesses that have chosen to come to our state, have improved the investment in our state by ($7.42 billion) and provided 45,000 new jobs. Not temporary jobs, but permanent jobs,” he said. “If only Washington, D.C. could get a taste of that …. and start becoming a partner with American businesses and not over-regulating but inspiring us to do the right thing.”
But he wasn’t very optimistic about what the federal government might accomplish after they reconvene in about three weeks, even though there are some important issues that should be addressed.
“My crystal ball tells me we’re not going to do much because of the political environment that’s going on right now,” Isakson said.
The government should send the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enough money to help stop the Zika virus from spreading, he said. Also, Congress should pass an appropriation bill investing in national defense.
“We are underinvesting in our security,” he said. “There is never a time when America needs to be stronger, and we should be investing in our military-industrial complex.”
However, the next big attack likely will be to our cyber system, he said.
“It will not be blood and it won’t be bullets, but it will be an interruption in our electrical grids, or financial services or systems we need in health care.”
Isakson said government leaders in place after the November election will have to “face the stark reality next year that it’s time to handle America’s expenditures, America’s obligations, like you handle them at your house. …. Sitting around the kitchen table, prioritizing what’s best for your family and your children, cutting what’s unnecessary, investing in the future.”
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments