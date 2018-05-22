Allow Dreamers to enlist in the military for citizenship, House members urge

In a Tuesday Feb., 27, 2018 photo, Esperanza Perez and her husband Miguel Perez, parents of war veteran Miguel Perez Jr., stand with a handful of military veterans, during a news conference, at the Lincoln Methodist Church in Chicago. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Monday, Monday, March 26, 2018 that Miguel Perez has been deported to Mexico because of a 2008 drug-trafficking conviction. Chicago Tribune via AP Abel Uribe