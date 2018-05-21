White House condemns "sham" Venezuela vote, supports Venezuelan people

The White House on Monday condemned the Venezuelan presidential election, calling the vote illegitimate and promising the United States would not stand by as the Venezuelan people to continue to suffer.
Vice President Mike Pence delivered the response in a statement Monday afternoon charging Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro with bringing further misery to his people and refusing international humanitarian aid.
“Venezuela’s election was a sham — neither free nor fair. The illegitimate result of this fake process is a further blow to the proud democratic tradition of Venezuela,” Pence said in a statement. “Every day, thousands of Venezuelans flee brutal oppression and grinding poverty — literally voting with their feet. The United States will not sit idly.”
Maduro won a new six-year term Sunday in a decisive election that the United States and his main rivals decried as a sham.
The Trump administration has yet to issue any sanctions in response as it did last year when the administration promised to punish Maduro if he went ahead with a vote for a new constituent assembly that could rewrite the constitution and strip democratically elected lawmakers of their power. The administration responded by issuing sanctions against Maduro and labeling him a dictator.
A senior administration official told McClatchy last week it did not want to draw more attention to a fraudulent election with a foregone result, but that it was drawing up plans for additional sanctions in the coming weeks that could potentially target the Venezuelan oil or mining sectors.
Maduro has overseen the Venezuelan government as the once-mighty nation with the world's largest oil reserves has plummeted into a deepening economic crisis amid rising inflation. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled the nation.
The United States response follows the response of more than 14 nations in the Western Hemisphere that won’t recognize the Venezuela election.
The 14-member Lima group of Latin America, which includes Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Brazil, issued a statement Monday saying it did not recognize the legitimacy of Venezuela’s presidential election.
Finance ministers of the top 20 world economies will meet in Argentina this week as plans are made for the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires in November.
Sen Marco Rubio, R-Florida, called on those leaders to collectively reject the Venezuela vote.
“Until a constitutional and democratic order is restored in Venezuela, the Maduro regime should face increasing isolation from the international community,” Rubio said in a statement.
A group of 14 nations in the Western Hemisphere Monday said it will limit diplomatic ties with Venezuela, consider blocking all future loans to the nation and call a regional meeting to deal with the country’s exodus — less than 24 hours after President Nicolás Maduro won a new six-year term.
In a statement issued by the Lima Group, the bloc said it “did not recognize the legitimacy” of Sunday’s controversial vote in Venezuela.
The members also said they had also agreed to “reduce the level of diplomatic relations with Venezuela” and recall their ambassadors for consultation.
Miami Herald reporter Jim Wyss contributed to this report.
