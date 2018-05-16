Meet the candidates at this event before you vote on Tuesday

Voters will have a chance Thursday to talk to candidates running for state legislature, Macon-Bibb County Commission, school board and other state and local offices.
About 20 candidates are expected to attend the forum that will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St., according to a news release.
After candidates make their pitches, voters will have a chance to meet with them. Candidates for four state House races have been invited as well as those running for the state school superintendent, Secretary of State, County Commission and other offices.
The forum is hosted by the Macon-Middle Georgia Council of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Election Day is Tuesday.
Comments