Hundreds of elected officials have been fined for not turning in campaign reports on time

The state ethics commission’s website includes hundreds of elected officials and candidates who at one point owed money for not disclosing on time — or at all — how millions of dollars in campaign donations have been raised or spent.
As well as details about their personal financial business.
From water authority commissioner to governor, everybody who holds or wants an elected office must provide that data.
Not doing so is supposed to mean a fine as high as $1,375 per report — yet no one knows just how much is owed because no one knows precisely how many people broke the law.
Folks running for higher offices, like governor or the state legislature, usually comply, said Stefan Ritter, executive director of Georgia's ethics office.
But folks who run for city and county offices, like mayor or city council, don’t send their paperwork to Ritter’s office. They send it to a local officer, like a city or county clerk. Then the clerk is supposed to send it to the state.
Ritter said what arrives in Atlanta is sometimes inscrutable, like faxes covered in messy handwriting or formatted so it won’t fit into the computer system.
And if a clerk runs late sending this stuff, the document arrives late and is counted as late, through no fault of the candidate’s.
Who owes?
The late filers or no-filers range from state officials to judges to city and county leaders across the region.
Javors Lucas, a longtime member on the Macon Water Authority, owes $4,250 for not turning in his campaign forms on time.
Missing are campaign contribution forms dating between October 2016 and June 2017.
Lucas told the Telegraph he did not know about campaign contribution forms or why he was being asked about them.
And a discussion about campaign reports is playing out in the race for state House District 141 among candidates seeking to represent north Bibb County and part of Monroe County. Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel has been questioned by opponent Shane Mobley about why he owes money for not filing some reports.
According to the ethics commission, Bechtel currently owes $1,625 for some reports that were either never filed or deadlines were missed.
Bechtel said the fees were incurred because he unknowingly did not sign an affidavit with the ethics commission that would have changed how where reports were filed.
According to the ethics commission’s website, local candidates can sign an affidavit stating if they do not plan to raise or spend more than $2,500 during an election cycle, then they do not have to file with the state.
"There’s no excuse for (not signing the affidavit), but the issue was when the state law changed it allowed the local board of elections to receive the reports from local candidates," Bechtel said Friday.
Bechtel said he has turned in his reports for the current election cycle and has paid fines. He expected the matter to be resolved with the commission.
Another role of the state ethics commission involves lobbyists, who are required to turn in lobbyist disclosure forms.
The commission says a former lobbyist, Steve McWilliams, owes more than $34,000 from his tenure as president of the Georgia Forestry Association, based out of Forsyth.
For lobbyists the fines are much higher than elected officials, as much as $11,275 if a single report is not filed within 21 days of the deadline.
McWilliams disputes that fine amount is owed, saying he was unaware that any late fees were being accrued. He said he has not been a lobbyist for the previous two legislative sessions, and when he was involved, the forms were turned in by the deadline.
"I’m confident we turned them in because we were so careful about that," McWilliams said. "I’m confident that there is some kind of error that has occurred at the ethics commission."
In 2016, Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed a bill that would have provided amnesty to local officials for fines, fees and penalties incurred from 2010-2014.
The reason for the bill, according to some legislators, was the backlog that would occur with the ethics commission’s website when local officials were trying to file online, leading to them being fined when they should not have been.
Why file?
Why is it important for those disclosure forms be turned in?
Because it allows the public a better chance to expose backroom political deals. By seeing who donates to certain elected officials, it may raise some concerns about decisions that are made, says one political expert.
For instance, campaign forms may reveal a property owner donated to an elected official who played a key role in a land deal, said Brooke Miller, associate professor of political science at Middle Georgia State University.
“It’s very clear that in some cases if someone owns property and they have that political connection then they’re able to get a lot more for the land than a regular citizen would be able to,” Miller said.
Consider the case of Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. In 2016, the ethics commission said he needed to pay $58,000 for nearly 300 campaign finance violations over several years.
The commission found Bond had, for example, accepted checks in 2011, but entered zero in donations on his disclosures covering that period. And he’d spent campaign money on things like his home power bill and a sleep apnea machine. He blamed the failures on health challenges, including fading eyesight. The councilman was re-elected in 2017 by a margin of less than one point.
Miller said the lack of enforcement power that the ethics commission has is one reason so many people don’t file their campaign forms on time.
Unless it rises to a legal mater that can be investigated by authorities, the commission doesn't have enough resources to make everyone pay, she said.
“I think some of the (officials) value the fact that they have to do it,” Miller said. “But there are some if they can get away without turning it in, that’s what they’ll do.”
Differing approaches
Ritter said he would rather all candidates file to his office, not to those local offices.
And when a politician files straight to Ritter's office, the document goes online. So it’s a pretty straightforward internet search to find, say, the governor’s campaign donors.
But finding a mayor’s or city council member’s donors might not be easy, depending where they live. Some places like Atlanta and Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties publish disclosures online.
Many others don’t. Anyone who wants to read them has to track down the right clerk and ask for the documents.
The Georgia Municipal Association has opposed the ethics commission’s moves to get those city and county clerks to report on who’s late or missing.
And the GMA has supported keeping filing local for their members — though that’s changing. Rusi Patel represents hundreds of city elected officials as an attorney at GMA.
“I think one of the issues,” said Patel, “is there were a lot of problems with the ethics commission … and that doesn’t breed trust with our membership, as you can probably imagine.”
The bad blood dates to before Ritter’s time, but it’s left memories. A 2014 report by state auditors slammed the commission for being dysfunctional, for being inconsistent, for having underqualified staff, for failing to handle complaints and more. Officials used to complain that the system for filing was not usable, and it wasn’t possible to get in touch with the ethics commission.
But in a 2017 follow-up, auditors said the commission had taken action to fix most of their 2014 issues.
Patel said GMA would endorse the idea of council members and mayors and the like sending their records directly to the state — but only in baby steps, if the ethics office proves they can handle the workload.
GMA proposes that everyone who raises more than $5,000 for a campaign could file to the state.
So in a high-dollar race, like for mayor of Macon-Bibb County, records would go to the state, and straight online too.
Patel admits that with thousands of officeholder-members, probably some of GMA’s folks aren’t filing their disclosures. But as for whether that information gets to the state?
“They have avenues for getting this information if they feel like they’re not getting the right stuff,” said Patel. “They just have to put in the elbow grease, the legwork and try to get communications with the cities where they think they are issues.”
Macon Democratic state Rep. James Beverly, who sits on the state House Ethics Committee, said he could see new folks wrestling with filing a little at first because there’s a learning curve to it.
“From the expense standpoint,” said Beverly, “I think just having integrity around that kind of stuff, you just have to do it.”
