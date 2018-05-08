Macon-Bibb County government pays the most money to the people in these five jobs, according to 2018 salary information. Laura Corley
Macon-Bibb County government pays the most money to the people in these five jobs, according to 2018 salary information. Laura Corley

Politics & Government

Here's how much money Macon-Bibb County employees made in 2018

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

May 08, 2018 10:31 AM

Macon, GA

This searchable database includes 2018 salary information for employees of the Macon-Bibb County government. It was created using information The Telegraph obtained from the county through an open records request.

Leave the fields blank and click "search" to browse all salaries.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database built with Caspio by Laura Corley

Here's the raw data provided to The Telegraph.

Note: Bailiffs are paid $70 per day and are not salaried employees. Also, the salary listed for Bibb County District Attorney David Cook is only Macon-Bibb's portion. Cook serves the Macon Judicial Circuit, which includes Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties.

  Comments  