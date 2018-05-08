Here's how much money Macon-Bibb County employees made in 2018

This searchable database includes 2018 salary information for employees of the Macon-Bibb County government. It was created using information The Telegraph obtained from the county through an open records request.
Leave the fields blank and click "search" to browse all salaries.
Here's the raw data provided to The Telegraph.
Note: Bailiffs are paid $70 per day and are not salaried employees. Also, the salary listed for Bibb County District Attorney David Cook is only Macon-Bibb's portion. Cook serves the Macon Judicial Circuit, which includes Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties.
