New pick for county manager is familiar face to many

There may soon be a new person in charge of Macon-Bibb County's day-to-day operations.
Mayor Robert Reichert announced Tuesday that he has nominated a familiar face, Keith Moffett, to become the next county manager. That position came open in February amid an investigation of the county's pension plan, and how the search process played out has prompted the threat of a lawsuit by a top county executive who didn't get the job.
At Tuesday's County Commission meeting, Reichert reintroduced Moffett, a former Butts County administrator, to commissioners.
Before he started working for Butts government in 2015, Moffett was the E-911 Center director for Macon-Bibb. He previously worked as director of internal affairs for the city of Macon, where he helped the chief administrative officer manage 17 departments.
The County Commission is expected to vote next week on whether to hire Moffett. His salary would be $142,064.
“Keith Moffett is no stranger to this community,” Reichert said Tuesday. “Keith Moffett is no stranger to this administration.”
The announcement came after a lengthy search stalled when the mayor's first nominee turned down the job in October. But over the last week, Reichert said he reached out to Moffett, who had been another finalist for the position, which oversees about 1,800 employees.
Last April, then-County Manager Dale Walker resigned as the Securities and Exchange Commission investigated why he recommended a particular firm to manage the county's $400 million pension business.
The county is still facing the threat of a lawsuit from Assistant County Manager Charles Coney, who claims that despite having the experience necessary for the job, he was not selected by Reichert because he is black.
County Attorney Judd Drake has served in the interim position since November.
