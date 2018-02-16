Cellphone signals could get boost thanks to new devices

Ever been in a busy place where the internet seems to move at a snail’s pace?
The number of people using cellphones or other electronic devices with internet capability at the same time can severely slow down streaming or cause a phone conversation to go in and out. But a technology could be coming to Macon that could alleviate some of those problems.
Cox Communications wants to install "small cell" transmitters, which could improve signals for a radius of 300 to 1,000 feet. They are ideal for shopping centers, colleges and busy intersections, said Eric Berry, a director of business development for Cox.
The devices, typically about the size of a basketball, can be attached to streetlight poles, traffic signals — or a new pole.
"Sometimes you have a garbled voice," he said. "If your kids are in a car, grandkids are in a car and playing video games and go, ‘oh, my phone doesn’t work,' this is because the service got weak.
"The small cell will get you that consistent experience throughout the network."
The company is seeking an agreement with Macon-Bibb County to install the devices. The county could get fees of $700 to $1,000 per streetlight annually where the small cells are placed, Berry said during a presentation to commissioners.
Cox partners with certain wireless carriers to provide the infrastructure, such as fiber, that helps support streaming and cellular services. The small cells are an effort by telecommunication companies such as Verizon to increase 5G capabilities, Berry said.
"You have to have small cells in a very pinpoint location," Berry said. ... "That’s why streetlights, traffic signals or self-built 35-foot poles work the best."
He added, "Cox's preference ... is not to necessarily run around and put poles everywhere."
Last year, there was some pushback among business owners and residents in the Ingleside Avenue area when a California-based company sought to erect a 120-foot pole to improve broadband capabilities. Mobilite was also seeking to install two 75-foot poles on rights of way outside the Bibb County jail and on Pine Street.
County Commissioner Mallory Jones said the Cox proposal appears to be a less cumbersome way to improve bandwidth.
"The small cell tower sounds interesting because it's not going to mess up the landscape or the looks," he said. "It looks like it's more appealing."
Comments