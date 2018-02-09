Slow internet? No internet? Taxing Netflix and other services could fix it, lawmakers say

What Matthew Sims thinks about his rural internet service will resonate with lots of folks.
It’s not very good.
But this may be the year for relief, some Georgia lawmakers say. One broad proposal includes new rural Georgia connections paid for in part by a new tax on services such as Netflix.
Sims’ Jones County home is about 4 1/2 miles from Interstate 75, as the crow flies. But the internet speeds he says he gets don’t even meet the common technical definitions of “broadband.”
Never miss a local story.
“When I lived right outside the city of Gray, I had cable internet then and it was flying,” he said.
He can make do at home, though streaming video quality is not the best, and sometimes videos stop abruptly while more data downloads. Sims, a programmer, said he can work from home, but it would be easier if the internet were faster.
His nursing-student daughter sometimes stays near school in Milledgeville to work on papers, research or online lessons.
“Sometimes it just drags so much she can’t hardly do anything” on the internet at home, Sims said.
The only internet choice on his road is AT&T, he said. And the only cellphone provider that works well is Verizon.
“I have to shop on what works," he said. "I can’t shop on cost."
For Sims, the pokey internet is something he can live with. But other people — or companies — will bypass places that are in the slow lane of the information superhighway. Much less will they set up in communities that have no reasonably priced internet at all.
The idea in the state House? Subsidize broadband service to the most disconnected places, paid for with a reworked tax on telecommunications and a new tax on digital products such as music, video streaming and e-book downloads.
“We used to buy movie tickets and we used to go to Blockbuster and rent movies, all of which were taxed. But now we video stream Netflix and stuff like that,” said Jay Powell, chairman of the state House Ways and Means Committee, one most influential lawmakers under the Gold Dome in Atlanta.
The market is changing, he said, and his bill updates what’s taxed and how it’s taxed, with the aim of setting up a grant program for rural broadband development.
“I don’t even have a land line any more. I've got cell service or I’ve got voice over IP (phone calls via the internet.) And so the market is changing, but we're still taxing the old stuff, but we're not taxing the new stuff,” said Powell, R-Camilla.
His bill would make several changes to come up with what he says will be a wider tax base — but a lower tax rate. It does away with a fee that gets passed on to most internet subscribers, for example, but adds a tax that covers more services.
“You've got to address the fact that (companies) cannot afford to invest the money in rural Georgia,” Powell said.
In some places, there aren’t enough customers per mile of road to make it profitable for a company to build out broadband.
But the grants would go to the larger unserved areas first. “Areas that lack the ability to provide broadband for public safety, telemedicine, the real important stuff,” Powell said.
The official, nonpartisan estimate of what kind of cash House Bill 887 would raise isn’t ready yet.
So grants wouldn't be targeted at places that have some service, like Sims does. But other parts of the bill might make a difference in those places where broadband exists, but needs improvement.
Hearings on newly published House — and Senate — bills aren't scheduled yet.
Powell’s bill specifies that EMCs could provide broadband in their territories, as some already do. But with legal clarity, some of those cooperative utilities might take a look at selling broadband.
Getting that clarity in the law is important to EMCs, according to a statement from Georgia EMC, a trade group.
But it’s up to each one to assess services and do what’s in the best interests of their members.
“The cost to build fiber networks combined with rapidly changing wireless technologies creates significant challenges for extending broadband service to the expansive and lesser-populated areas of rural Georgia,” the statement says in part.
“Simply put, the competitive telecommunications marketplace is substantially different from the business of providing electricity. Electric cooperatives cannot provide a quick fix, but we are committed to working with all stakeholders and our elected leaders in Washington and Atlanta.”
The bill also caps what EMCs can charge other companies for use of space on their poles. The point is, again, to try and help make it worth a company’s investment to roll out service on a rural road.
And the bill would also waive sales taxes on machinery, hardware and other equipment that companies use to provide broadband.
A separate, shorter state Senate proposal would waive that tax on equipment that would be used to provide broadband to unserved, underserved or low-population density counties.
Senate Bill 402 would also open an existing state business grant program, OneGeorgia, to broadband projects. OneGeorgia’s budget varies every year, but is likely to be $30 million for the year that ends in June.
Sims said that if he could wave a magic wand, he would want policies that draw more providers to his area.
“I think the more providers you have in an area, the more of a push they’re going have to get the customers, the more innovative they have to be to get the customers. And that competition is a healthy thing.”
The annual legislative session is scheduled to end March 29.
Comments