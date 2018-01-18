A Texas-sized dilemma looms over shutdown vote

0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school Pause

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

1:39 Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

2:26 Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship