Following Florida’s lead, Gov. McMaster to ask Trump to exempt South Carolina from offshore drilling plan

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. Mayaan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

