Jason Kander: Trump ‘is either a white supremacist or a coward’

Democratic leaders say Donald Trump’s inflammatory press conference Tuesday makes the choice clear: The president either sympathizes with Nazis, or he views them as part of his political base.
“What he said today is clearly what he really believes, and that's just disgusting,” said Jason Kander, a former Senate candidate and rising star in the Democratic Party. “The president is either a white supremacist or a coward afraid of disappointing white supremacists.”
“Either way, he is a disgrace.”
Kander’s comments came minutes after Donald Trump once again blew wide open a controversy about his failure to condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis who rallied and rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.
In an interview Monday on McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast, Kander said Trump “didn’t seem like someone who wanted to condemn” the neo-Nazis who rioted in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.
Trump issued a statement Monday, criticizing by name the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists after two days of intense criticism for blaming “many sides” for the violence that left one person dead and many injured.
The president’s remarks seemed to somewhat quiet the controversy, but at a press conference Tuesday, he reverted to his original statement.
“There is blame on both sides,” Trump said in New York. “I have no doubt about it and you don't have any doubt about it either.”
Jason Kander, president of Let America Vote and former Democratic Senate candidate
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, called Trump a “sad excuse for a president” in a statement.
“To all those Americans who feel disgusted, disturbed, or frightened by President Trump’s latest disgraceful display of bigotry: Do not lose hope,” Perez said. “Do not give in to fear. And do not be intimidated by this sad excuse for a president. We stand with you and we will never back down.”
