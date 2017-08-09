A giant chicken resembling Trump has appeared behind the White House. But why?

More Videos 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says Pause 1:24 FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:21 American flag afghans is woman's way of saying thank you to veterans 2:50 Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 1:20 Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 0:43 Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it. A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it. AP and Instagram/jdoggmckraw via Storyful

