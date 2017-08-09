A giant chicken resembling Trump has appeared behind the White House. But why?

More Videos

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

Pause
FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28 1:24

FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

American flag afghans is woman's way of saying thank you to veterans 1:21

American flag afghans is woman's way of saying thank you to veterans

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn 2:50

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

  • Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

    A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it.

A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it. AP and Instagram/jdoggmckraw via Storyful
A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it. AP and Instagram/jdoggmckraw via Storyful

Politics & Government

A giant chicken resembling Trump has appeared behind the White House. But why?

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 09, 2017 10:17 PM

The White House received a giant visitor Wednesday.

A huge, inflatable chicken that bears an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump has taken roost behind the official presidential residence.

It’s unknown who placed the chicken there, but it’s not the first time the huge figure has been seen. It made an appearance in Wisconsin during an April protest in which Trump was being urged to release his personal tax information.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to discuss the appearance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

Pause
FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28 1:24

FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28

Sam Poss' father: 'Just remember the good things' 0:42

Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things"

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

American flag afghans is woman's way of saying thank you to veterans 1:21

American flag afghans is woman's way of saying thank you to veterans

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn 2:50

Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Toms excited to be re-elected 0:44

Toms excited to be re-elected

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

  • Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video