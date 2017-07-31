Spicer ‘would proudly play any role’ if Mike Pence runs for president in 2024

Departing Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted yesterday that he “would proudly play any role” that Vice President Mike Pence asks him to “when and if” he runs for president in 2024.
When and if @mike_pence runs in 2024 I would proudly play any role he asks Good to know you have already conceded that https://t.co/cHMSKHM07e— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 31, 2017
The remark came in response to a tweet from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump.
Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration. Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 30, 2017
Spicer resigned from his position on July 21 after telling Trump that he disagreed with his decision to hire Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director, according to the New York Times.
After Spicer’s resignation, Pence called him a “friend” and “great guy.”
“He served his country in uniform and served this administration in our first six months," Pence told ABC News. "And I respect his decision to step aside. I just wish him every continued success.”
Pence — the former governor of Indiana and a staunch social conservative — has proven to be an important figure in the Senate, already casting a tie-breaking vote four times in just sixth months, according to CNN. That would put him on pace to have the most tie-breaking votes since John Adams in 1789, according to data from the US Senate Historical Office.
He has also largely been able to escape the controversy surrounding the Trump administration and alleged Russian connections.
Pence met earlier today with leaders of Baltic nations in Estonia, where he signaled the Trump administration’s support of NATO in a speech. He also touched on tensions with Russia, saying the nation seeks “to redraw international borders by force, undermine democracies of sovereign nations, and divide the free nations of Europe.”
“Under President Donald Trump, the United States of America rejects any attempt to use force, threats, intimidation, or malign influence in the Baltic States or against any of our treaty allies,” he said.
Talk of a potential Pence presidency has been fueled by growing calls to impeach Trump.
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-CA, filed the first impeachment article against Trump earlier this month. The resolution accused Trump of obstruction of justice for firing then-FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into potential collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.
The latest Harvard-Harris poll found that 41 percent of Americans want Trump to be impeached.
But a July Rasmussen poll found meager support at best for a Pence presidency, as just 26 percent of those polled said that Pence would make a better president than Trump. The poll also found that 43 percent said Pence would be a better president than Hillary Clinton, while 50 percent said the opposite.
