Video: Tension on display between the Trumps?

President Donald Trump reaches out for First Lady Melania's hand, and she seems to swat it away in a subtle moment at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The event was a welcome ceremony by Israeli President Rueben Rivlin and Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu. Clip from Facebook / Benjamin Netanyahu via Storyful