Here’s what Donald Trump said to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia

1:29 Slice of spring football: Westside visits Veterans Pause

2:01 Check out scenes from the Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death

6:20 Tarp was laid in a bathroom of her home before Warner Robins killing

0:29 Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash

2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry