Congress struggles to respond as Trump-Russia probe drama intensifies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 'When he pulled for the gun, the gun went off' Pause 0:56 58 students awarded $10,000 scholarships 0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career 3:04 Robin Hines looking to go slow early on with GHSA 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 1:06 Warner Robins student must leave campus to take medical marijuana oil 3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy