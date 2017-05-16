Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Marking history at Mount de Sales Academy Pause 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 1:06 Warner Robins student must leave campus to take medical marijuana oil 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 3:04 Robin Hines looking to go slow early on with GHSA 2:16 Forfeited crime money to fund position at rape exam site 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career 1:49 Man accused of killing daughter appears in court 1:10 Man pleading guilty in vigilante killing apologizes to slain man's family 4:17 Judge to decide if utilitty worker's dog bite lawsuit will proceed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy