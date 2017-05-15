Washington roiled by new Russia worry as Trump accused of sharing classified intelligence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career Pause 1:10 Man pleading guilty in vigilante killing apologizes to slain man's family 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:49 Man accused of killing daughter appears in court 1:33 Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure 1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature' 1:21 Quick second half goal was difference maker, FPD coach says 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 3:19 'This shooting, while tragic, was justified,' DA says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy