At 3 a.m., Republicans in NC Senate strip education funding from Democrats’ districts

0:54 Visuals and facts of the wildfire across south Georgia Pause

3:19 'This shooting, while tragic, was justified,' DA says

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

1:21 Quick second half goal was difference maker, FPD coach says

0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron

1:06 Warner Robins student must leave campus to take medical marijuana oil

0:31 Ambulance drives through scene of shooting that left 1 deputy dead