Who can defeat Donald Trump? Wary Republicans scan the Democratic field

3:19 'This shooting, while tragic, was justified,' DA says Pause

0:53 Changes at Sandy Beach water park

2:13 Hidden piece of history uncovered in courthouse renovation

0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron

3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County

3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood