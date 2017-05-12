Whatever happened to Devin Nunes, who once led House Russia probe?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:44 Tour a Solar Power farm from the air Pause 0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron 3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing 1:01 Man to Subway robber: 'If we find him ... the ass belongs to us.' 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 0:25 Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 0:57 Prayer gathering to tackle human trafficking Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he respects Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to step aside as the head of the probe into Russian meddling into the presidential election. Nunes, a Tulare Republican and the committee chairman, recused himself Thursday, April 6, 2017. ASSOCIATED PRESS