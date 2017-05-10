Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County Pause

0:46 "She was family," friend of homicide victim said.

0:48 Affect could be devastating to nonprofits

3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

2:12 Eastman's tribute to Officer Tim Smith

3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver