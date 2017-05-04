Dems launch health care ad against Senate Republicans

A Democratic group is releasing a new ad in the wake of the House passage of the American Health Care Act, targeting Senate Republicans over the controversial legislation

The ad signals a change in focus for Democrats, who now will now pressure GOP senators to oppose a bill that, in an earlier form, drew only 17 percent in one poll.

“Tell Senate Republicans: This is their mess now,” a narrator in the ad intones. “And we are watching.”

The ad comes from Bridge Project, a Democratic group that traditionally focuses on opposition research on Republican candidates.

Democrats view the AHCA as a central plank of their midterm election campaigns, believing that the bill’s deep unpopularity could harm the GOP with the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.