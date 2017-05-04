Trump after House passes Obamacare replacement: ‘It’s dead. It’s essentially dead.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field Pause 2:11 2017 National Day of Prayer event in Warner Robins draws a crowd 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 1:13 Program decreasing school discipline problems 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:55 "We still have things to work on, but we played good." 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at the White House Thursday after the House pushed through a health care bill, the first step to repealing the Affordable Care Act. The White House