Trump will not terminate NAFTA, instead he’ll ‘renegotiate’ with Canada and Mexico

Presient Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he would not terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, but would instead work with Mexico and Canada to “renegotiate” the agreement.
“It is my privilege to bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House. “It is an honor to deal with both President Pena Nieto and Prime Minister Trudeau, and I believe that the end result will make all three countries stronger and better.”
Trump has been a harsh critic of the trade agreement throughout his campaign and early in his preisdency.
