Miami lawmaker resigns over racial slur scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Tires roll in at a fast clip at Houston's tire amnesty event Pause 0:42 Man wounded in shootout in South Macon 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:29 Jay Towns pleads not guilty 4:58 Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald