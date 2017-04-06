Ethics probe launched into Nunes revelations of classified intelligence

Citing an ethics complaint, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Thursday he was stepping down from leading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of alleged Russian interference with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Nunes acted the same day that the House Ethics Committee announced it was starting an inquiry into whether Nunes improperly disclosed secrets.
“The committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Devin Nunes may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information, in violation of House rules, law, regulations or other standards of conduct,” the committee stated.
Nunes also acted a day after two groups, Democracy 21 and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics alleging that Nunes had improperly made public confidential information.
“Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter,” Nunes said in a statement.
Nunes had been facing pressure from Democrats and a few Republicans to step down from the high-stakes Russia inquiry, in light of his close relationship to the Trump administration.
But it was Nunes’ news conference on March 22 that triggered Nunes’ recusal from the House probe. At that televised news conference, Nunes revealed that he had seen classified surveillance documents that identified Trump transition team members. Nunes said the surveillance was the result of a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant, a detail that would be considered classified.
That news conference came just two days after Nunes and other Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee had grilled FBI director James Comey closely on whether such revelations would violate federal law. Comey had answered tersely “yes.”
The liberal group MoveOn.org Civic Action previously filed a federal ethics complaint on March 28 with the Office of Congressional Ethics against Nunes. In his statement Thursday, Nunes did not specify which of what he called “several leftwing activist groups” he was responding to.
“The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power,” Nunes stated.
California Rep. Adam Schiff, the intelligence panel’s senior Democrat, said he knew “this was not an easy decision for the Chairman, with whom I have worked well for many years.”
“He did so in the best interests of the committee and I respect that decision,” Schiff stated.
The Office of Congressional Ethics can receive complaints filed by members of the public and, following an inquiry, refer the matter for further investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
