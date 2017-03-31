Democrats need more voters. How about registration at birth?

1:41 Houston County's rebuilding is going better than it seems Pause

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:35 Take a ride around a Warner Robins block transformed by encroachment

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue