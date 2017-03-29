Leaders of Senate panel’s Trump-Russia probe offer assurances that THEY are on track

0:38 Man shot in the leg Pause

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:02 The Fabulous Boomers Band covers The Temptations

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air

1:05 Tyrus Turner preparing for his final Cherry Blossom Festival