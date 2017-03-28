Beyond the Bubble: War brews between Trump Republicans and Bush Republicans

On this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, establishment Republicans have their told-ya-so moment, the Tea Party brand gets a makeover and President Donald Trump’s team starts thinking about coalitions that include moderates who didn’t vote for him.
Joining Kristin Roberts to share battleground-state reporting on how voters are reacting to Trump’s Washington are Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald and Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, as well as White House Correspondent Anita Kumar and Senior Political Correspondent Katie Glueck.
In this episode:
• In Texas, eight years of the “Tea Party” brand seems to have been enough, as the South Texas Tea Party changes its name to the South Texas “Freedom Network.”
• Florida Republicans sound the alarm over a GOP so divided it cannot get its signature effort — the repeal of the Affordable Care Act — done. One lawmaker, however, suggests the anti-Obamacare effort isn’t dead.
• Republican strategists working on congressional elections across the country say the healthcare debacle dealt a perhaps fatal blow to party unity, and the establishment-minded Republicans who were silenced last year argue the White House mismanaged shepherding the bill across the finish line.
• And in the aftermath, Trump’s aides are consulting increasingly with more moderate, Bush-era Republicans to understand how to run the White House as they try to steer the administration toward a policy win.
