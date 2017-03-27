Conservative activists rally around lawmakers who defied Trump on health care

Their congressional colleagues are sniping at them and President Donald Trump is scolding them on Twitter, but members of the deeply conservative House Freedom Caucus are winning loud and unwavering support from grass-roots activists at home for their refusal to support the president’s health care bill.

The Trump-backed legislation to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law failed to even come to a vote on Friday, due in part to staunch opposition from members of the Freedom Caucus. And by Monday, activists from across the country were already mobilizing to offer cover to the conservatives who had opposed the measure, even as those members of Congress faced sharp criticism from other lawmakers in their party.

“It doesn’t matter what the talking heads say about what the Freedom Caucus did,” said JoAnn Fleming, the executive director of Grassroots America and a veteran tea party leader in Texas. “We’re smart enough to figure it out. Quite frankly, even President Trump doesn’t tell us how to size up our own congressmen.”

It’s a notable dynamic given that many conservatives who opposed the Republican health care overhaul plan come from districts Trump won handily.

In largely Trump-friendly western North Carolina, for example, conservative activists were slated to hold a thank-you rally Monday for Rep. Mark Meadows. R-N.C., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. They were aided by the national conservative organization FreedomWorks, which sponsored the event, while Heritage Action, another powerful national group that opposed the bill, provided signs.