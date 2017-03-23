Donald Trump’s critics went wild with this photo of him pretending to drive a truck

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:33 Finding the leader in every student

6:03 ‘He just shot him’: Witness describes deputy shooting shoplifting suspect

1:09 Sheriff speaks at vigil for man shot and killed by deputy