What is the House Freedom Caucus, and why do its votes matter so much?

Republicans vowed for years to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — but as the House prepares to vote on its replacement Thursday, a faction of the party has been standing in the way.
The House Freedom Caucus, a group of about three dozen “ultra-conservative” Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber, has suggested that its members may not vote for the American Health Care Act unless certain demands are met, prompting Republican leaders to try and win them over on the party’s answer to former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.
The group remains concerned that the American Health Care Act still retains too many of that law’s mandates and that, without further scaling them back, health insurance premiums will remain too high for them to support the legislation. Despite their majority in the House, Republicans can only afford 22 defecting votes for the bill to proceed to the Senate — and the caucus’s about 40 members, some of whom remain secret, could stop its passage.
The Freedom Caucus was created by nine hard-line conservatives in January 2015 as a splinter group to advance more conservative interests in the House. It has repeatedly pushed back against more establishment Republicans, using its leverage to push former Speaker John Boehner to resign in 2015 and halt Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s run to replace him.
But the Freedom Caucus’ votes are particularly powerful in the health care fight because moderate Republicans like Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have also objected to certain portions of the repeal-and-replace plan. In response, Republican leaders have tried to convince the Freedom Caucus to relax its demands, pointing to limitations on the legislative process of reconciliation that they are using to push the legislation through with a simple majority, the Washington Post reported.
Ryan and other leaders have argued that adding the rollbacks the Freedom Caucus wants would make the bill ineligible for the reconciliation process and preclude passage without Democratic votes. Congressional Republicans are also eager to finally repeal the Affordable Care Act, which they have sought to do since its passage in 2010. President Donald Trump made repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s signature health law one of his core promises on the campaign trail.
Trump and Ryan have spent weeks trying to convince Republicans to support the bill in meetings and promised to address some of those concerns through amendments and new provisions should the bill make it to the Senate.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who chairs the caucus, said the group was negotiating with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and was “cautiously optimistic” about those negotiations Wednesday, according to NBC News. Members of the caucus and the president were scheduled to meet again Thursday ahead of the vote on the health care bill.
