Neil Gorsuch on abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade: ‘It’s been repeatedly reaffirmed’

President Donald Trump campaigned on appointing a Supreme Court justice who would be pro-life and possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion throughout the U.S.

But Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee to the highest court in the nation, would not confirm during Senate questioning that he’s a judge who fits that description.

The overturn of that decision would happen “automatically, in my opinion,” Trump said during a presidential candidate debate with Hillary Clinton. He had previously hedged on whether they would overturn the decision in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

“They’ll be pro-life ... having to do with abortion, what it – if it ever were overturned, it would go back to the states, so it would go back to the states,” Trump said.