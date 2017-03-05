Today in Trump tweets, March 5, 2017: Another Obama attack and the DNC email server

A day after making explosive but unverified allegations that his predecessor had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, President Donald Trump continued to attack Barack Obama on Twitter Sunday.
Early Sunday morning, Trump seemed to push back against the notion that a cordial relationship with Vladimir Putin was bad for American interests, something he has repeatedly done on the campaign trail and since taking office.
Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, "Tell Vladimir that after the election I'll have more flexibility?" @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017
Trump was referring to a moment during a March 2012 between Obama and the outgoing Russian President Dmitri Medvedev in which Obama inadvertently spoke into a live microphone, telling Medvedev, “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.”
The reason Trump revisited the incident and phrased his tweet as he did appears to be because of “Fox and Friends,” a news program with which he has a close relationship and which he tagged in his tweet. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that in a segment that aired 15 minutes before Trump’s tweet, almost the exact same question was read on air.
Trump also tweeted out another seemingly rhetorical question on Sunday morning, revisiting the issue of the hacked Democratic National Committee server.
Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked? Can that be possible?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017
On January 4, Buzzfeed News reported that the FBI had never requested access to the hacked DNC server before releasing a report in December that concluded Russia was behind the hack. Instead, the FBI relied upon data provided by a third-party security firm, CrowdStrike.
However, FBI director James Comey disputed that account a week later, telling lawmakers that the FBI requested and was denied access to the server by the DNC.
At the time, Trump, who had previously disputed the FBI’s report that Russia was behind the hacking, suggesting that it could have been “someone sitting on their bed who weights 400 pounds,” tweeted about the news.
So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
It is unclear why Trump tweeted about the topic Sunday.
Finally, Trump tweeted his thanks to his supporters, who rallied in the thousands in cities across the country Saturday.
Thank you for the great rallies all across the country. Tremendous support. Make America Great Again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017
Comments