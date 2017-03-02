GOP operatives concede Trump’s Russia trouble won’t go away

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting Pause

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:48 Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:55 "Not guilty" accused killer tells judge at first appearance

1:50 Turnovers disappoint Westside head coach in loss

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst