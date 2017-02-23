Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 23, 2017: ‘Totally out of control’ Chicago needs help

President Donald Trump’s Twitter use is slowing down. For this week, at least.
Trump sent three tweets on Thursday, following two-tweet days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Trump has not tweeted about “fake news” or “fake media” since Monday, after using the terms repeatedly in tweets for most of February.
Trump’s first message Thursday was a link to a Fox Business story about higher stock prices, attributed to the president’s job pledge.
'S&P 500 Edges Higher After Trump Renews Jobs Pledge' https://t.co/WtrRJVFmvU— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2017
Trump tweeted Thursday evening about violence in Chicago, a familiar topic for him. Trump has mentioned Chicago in 275 tweets. Though not all of them have been about violence or crime in Chicago, Trump’s three tweets about the city this year have been about violence, including his Jan. 24 call to send in the feds.
The Chicago Tribune posted a story about Chicago homicides Thursday, and the Drudge Report placed the link at the top of its website. The Tribune story was posted about 30 minutes before Trump’s tweet at 7:01 p.m. Eastern.
Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there - totally out of control. Chicago needs help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017
Trump also promoted an interview with Henry Kavis at The Business Council of Washington in a Thursday night tweet. Kavis is a co-founder of a private equity firm.
Big interview tonight by Henry Kravis at The Business Council of Washington. Looking forward to it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017
