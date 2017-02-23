Want to question a member of Congress? In Fort Worth, your only option is a Democrat

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:15 Senior Eboni Steele is part of a team where closeness has helped with adjustments.

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped