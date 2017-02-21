Liberal group will put money in city races to fight Trump’s policies in DC

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes Pause

1:44 Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:31 Teen Titans, Suicide Squad represented at Middle Georgia Comic Convention

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:30 John Calipari commends Mark Fox after UGA-UK game

1:09 Georgia's warmest winter makes Ice Queen a destination