Senate Leader McConnell says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Trump’s ‘extra discussion’

1:57 "We're truly blessed today," group home owner says after fire Pause

1:03 Man's body found in ditch

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes

1:35 "It will take all of us to do it."

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often