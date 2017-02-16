Everyone seems angry as Congress heads home

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes Pause

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

1:35 "It will take all of us to do it."

1:05 Whatever happened to winter?

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:21 "We are not in competition with Warner Robins and Houston County"

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus