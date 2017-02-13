Airlines appeal directly to Trump in push to get government out of U.S. airspace

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says Pause

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

0:27 Demolition begins on south Macon playground project

0:56 Well-known funeral home brought parklike feel to bustling south Macon

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"