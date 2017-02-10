Obama wanted to be the high-speed rail president. It might be Trump instead.

0:43 Social media rumors bring authorities to Jones County High School Pause

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

0:39 Bibb County Sheriff's investigate the scene of an accident on 247 near Smiley's Flea Market

1:30 Gunman caught on cameras while robbing store

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:18 Want to buy a church? Take a virtual tour

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes