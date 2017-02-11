Big Tobacco is back trying to influence elections – especially in NC

0:43 Social media rumors bring authorities to Jones County High School Pause

1:56 Grube says goal checked off with region tourney win

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:16 'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

0:39 Bibb County Sheriff's investigate the scene of an accident on 247 near Smiley's Flea Market

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes