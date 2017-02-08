Politics & Government

February 8, 2017 7:20 PM

Senate confirms Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

The Senate confirmed one of its own to be attorney general in President Donald Trump’s administration, approving Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions on Wednesday evening on a largely party-line vote.

The Senate voted 52-47 to confirm Sessions. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, was the lone Democrat to vote for him.

The 70-year-old Sessions, an early endorser of Trump and a key policy adviser throughout his campaign, was first elected to the Senate in 1996. Sessions served two years as Alabama attorney general and 12 years as a U.S. Attorney for the southern district of Alabama.

The Senate failed to confirm Sessions for a federal judgeship in 1986 after damaging accusations of racism. Democrats raised many of those issues, including a letter from Coretta Scott King, to stop Sessions from being confirmed, but failed to sway any of Sessions’ Republican colleagues in the Senate.

In an unprecedented move, Sen. Corey Booker, D-New Jersey, testified against Sessions in a committee hearing, marking the first time a sitting senator testified against another sitting senator for a Cabinet post.

The Democrats have not been able to stop any of Trump’s nominees. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos