Macon lawmaker sponsors bill halting most employer credit checks

A Macon lawmaker is among sponsors of a bill that would stop employers from requesting credit checks on most employees and prospective employees.
Filed in the state House of Representatives on Tuesday, HB 182, the Fair Chance at Employment Act, would only allow credit checks for employees who are provided with expense accounts, are in managerial positions, or manage an employer’s finances.
The bill’s sponsors include Rep. Winfred Dukes, D-Albany, and Rep. Miriam Paris, D-Macon.
As of 2014, 11 states limit the use of credit checks in employment, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Democrats have struggled to get their bills passed in the Republican-dominated House and Senate. However, Paris said she is “hopeful that the legislators on the other side of the isle will see it as a good measure.”
“I just think that’s just another level of bad business practice that kind of borderlines on discrimination,” Paris said of pre-employment credit checks. “If anybody needs a job, it’s usually the person that is not faring well. ... We don’t want the rich to keep getting richer and the poor to keep getting poorer.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
