Six qualify for vacant Monroe County Commission seat

Six men have qualified to run for the March 21 special election to fill the Monroe County Commission seat left vacant after the death of Jim Ham last month.
Ham, 55, held the seat for nearly 30 years and had recently been re-elected for another four-year term. He was killed in a crash Dec. 2 on U.S. 41.
The following people qualified as of Friday afternoon, Monroe County elections officials: Chris Ham Jr., of Reedy Creek Road; Edward Brooks Rowland, of Rumble Road; Jimmy Lynn Jones, of Meadow Drive; James Patterson of Chriswood Drive; John Franklin Martin, of Old Macon Road; Marvin Earl Jackson, of Ga. 74.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
